BCSO donates money raised at Sheriff’s Ball to a good cause

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is donating money to a good cause.

The money raised from the 2018 Sheriff’s Ball was given to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico and the 1082 Fund.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a nonprofit dedicated to helping local youth. The 1082 Fund helps first responders in the state.

The recipients say it’s a big honor to partner with BCSO to help the community.

“It’s really huge for us to have the ability to reach out to these kids, provide them with mentorship,” said Meredith Doborski with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Big Brothers Big Sisters got a little more than $7,000 and the 1082 Fund recieved more than $28,000.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps