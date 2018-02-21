Autopsy details fatal wound of New Mexico school shooter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A gunman in a deadly New Mexico school shooting had no drugs or alcohol in his system the day of the rampage and an autopsy revealed bruised knuckles along with faint ink markings on his leg that included a swastika symbol.

Autopsy and toxicology results for William Atchison were released Monday in response to a public records request.

Despite the markings, authorities reiterated Tuesday that the 21-year-old former student did not target specific victims and that notes left behind by the gunman detailed a plan for opening fire inside the school.

Atchison killed two students — Francisco I. Fernandez and Casey J. Marquez — at Aztec High School in December before firing randomly in a hallway and a computer lab. He then killed himself.

The report details a gunshot wound through Atchison’s mouth and through the back of his head.