The CEO of Amazon is building a giant clock inside a mountain in west Texas.

Jeff Bezos announced the massive project in a Tweet on Tuesday.

The 500-foot timepiece will tick only once a year and includes a century hand that will only move once every 100 years.

Bezos says the clock is designed to be a symbol and icon for long-term thinking.

The clock will debut on the millennium.

Installation has begun—500 ft tall, all mechanical, powered by day/night thermal cycles, synchronized at solar noon, a symbol for long-term thinking—the #10000YearClock is coming together thx to the genius of Danny Hillis, Zander Rose & the whole Clock team!