Albuquerque woman with Cerebral Palsy can’t get to community center safely

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rose Lilliequist has been fighting a battle her entire life so she doesn’t want to take on the city too. She will though, if they continue to ignore her and let a potentially dangerous situation go on.

“I just tell God, ‘watch over me,’ ‘protect me,’ and make sure I get across safely,” said Lilliequist.

Lilliequist lives in apartments on the west side of the Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center. She moved there so she could be closer to her family and activities.

“I’ve always wanted to learn how to line dance and when I found out they had it here for a $2 donation I thought ok! That’s where I’m going,” said Lilliequist.

Lilliequist walks to MMMC, which is a challenge for several reasons.

“I was born with Cerebral Palsy. I was diagnosed at the age of two,” said Lilliequist.

Some days are harder than others, but she always makes it a point to walk to her dance classes. However, because of her Cerebral Palsy, getting there safely is impossible.

The curb is ground level outside Lilliequist’s apartment, making it easy for her to get off the sidewalk.

However, there are no ground level curbs across the street. Instead, there is a big curb with large river rocks and trees on it.

This forces Lilliequist to walk in the road until the curb dips about 300 feet down the road.

Lilliequist wants a ground level curb right across the street. Her cousin has been asking the city for one since last summer.

“Walking is good for her but it’s not good to walk on the street I don’t think,” said Paula Metzner.

She hadn’t received any response until Wednesday.

“‘Thank you for submitting your request. It has been resolved.’ Although, I’m not sure what that means,” said Metzner.

So, KRQE News 13 asked the city what that means.

“We’re going to look and see if there’s anything we can do in the short term and then as a longer-term solution,” said CABQ Development spokesperson Mark Motsko.

Motsko says there is not a sidewalk there already because the lot to the north of Lilliequist’s apartments is undeveloped and it is technically their responsibility to connect the sidewalk.

Lilliequist hopes the city can make this a safer situation, quickly.

Lilliequiest says other people who need walkers and people who use wheelchairs will all benefit from this change.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps