3 arrested after guns were found in car at Albuquerque High

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three arrests were made after guns were found on campus at Albuquerque High School.

Parents were told about a loaded gun that was found in a car in the parking lot Tuesday.

Wednesday, district officials released more details. They say police were given permission to search the car again and found two more guns, a handgun in the glove compartment and a rifle in the trunk.

Two students were arrested along with a former student.

APS says those students are being disciplined and could be expelled.

