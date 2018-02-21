3 arrested after guns were found in car at Albuquerque High

By Published:
APS police unit
APS police unit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three arrests were made after guns were found on campus at Albuquerque High School.

Parents were told about a loaded gun that was found in a car in the parking lot Tuesday.

Wednesday, district officials released more details. They say police were given permission to search the car again and found two more guns, a handgun in the glove compartment and a rifle in the trunk.

Two students were arrested along with a former student.

APS says those students are being disciplined and could be expelled.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s