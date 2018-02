United Way of Central New Mexico offers free tax preparation through the Tax Help New Mexico program to families who make $54,000 per year or less and individuals age 65 and older regardless of income. Jeffrey Ledbetter, program manager of Tax Help NM, stops by to discuss the details of the program, the benefits available, and the ease with which low-income families can get started.

For information and qualification guidelines, visit TaxHelpNM.org.