ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— A man accused of murdering his neighbor is expected to change his plea in court Tuesday.

Raymond Ortiz is accused of shooting 50-year-old Tony Morgan near Coors and Bridge.

Witnesses say they heard the two arguing, but police have not said what the fight between the two was about.

Ortiz has pleaded not guilty.

KRQE News 13 will update if that changes.