Shooting of elderly man to cost Bernalillo County $1.5 million

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned a deadly shooting by Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies will cost the county $1.5 million.

In September 2015, 88-year-old Fidencio Duran came out of a home armed with a knife begging deputies to kill him.

His family says he was distraught over the death of his wife.

Deputies say they negotiated with Duran for nearly two hours, but when he came toward them they shot him with pepper balls, killing him.

Duran suffered burns on his skin, a shattered pelvis and broken femur.

His family filed a wrongful death lawsuit, which was settled for nearly $1.5 million.

BCSO would not comment Tuesday evening.

