Residents fight back after organization urges city to remove religious monument

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents of one New Mexico town are fighting back. A national foundation wants a Ten Commandments monument to be removed from city property in Hobbs.

People in Hobbs are banding together to keep what they call a part of history right where they say it belongs.

Sitting outside of the city hall entrance in Hobbs, sits a Ten Commandments monument that the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) has repeatedly asked to be removed.

“Displaying the Ten Commandments monument on city property, right in front of city hall, shows a clear preference for a particular religion,” said Chris Line with FFRF.

The foundation says they requested the removal back in 1994, but after no action was taken they decided to try again, and it’s been a fight because residents don’t want to see it go.

“It’s thou shall not kill, thou shall not steal, that’s the land of our law, that’s the laws of our land,” said Hobbs resident Tammy Baker.

“This is important to us, it’s important to our town, it’s important for our children, it’s important to everything so we just want to make sure that it stays intact,” said Pam Acevedo.

She started the Facebook page Freedom FOR Religion a week ago and says they are already at 1,700 members.

“We just want to form an allegiance where we can go and talk to the commissioners tonight and let them know that we do not want to see our historical monument being removed,” Acevedo explained.

Residents argue that the monument is a piece of history that should be left untouched.

“I hope this individual knows that we as believers aren’t fighting against him, we’re fighting for what’s good in our community, what’s good in what we want to keep here and what we want our community to be founded on and continue to grow on,” said Hobbs resident Desiree Aguilar.

Hobbs city officials say the monument represents local history and the principles our country was built on, and that it is not an expression of religious preference.

