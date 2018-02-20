Police investigating possible threat at Rio Rancho High School

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Police are investigating a possible threat targeting Rio Rancho High School.

On Tuesday, a social media post went out saying, “I am going to shoot up Rio Rancho High School tomorrow.” It goes on to say the shooter will target the humanities and fine arts buildings.

Police say they were first made aware of the threat just before 8 p.m.

Rio Rancho Police are actively investigating and are coordinating with Rio Rancho Public Schools to provide extra police presence.

Rio Rancho Schools Superintendent V. Sue Cleveland also issued the following statement:

We have received threatening comments regarding Rio Rancho High School via social media this evening. We have been in contact with the Rio Rancho Police Department and they along with Rio Rancho Public Schools Safety and Security Department are investigating the threat and sources of the threat.

We appreciate the many reports, screenshots and emails we have received from concerned parents, students, staff members and community members. We are taking this report very seriously. Additional RRPS Security and RRPD officers will be stationed at the school tomorrow and additional precautions will be taken.

Schools across the nation and state are receiving similar threats with the intent to create chaos. It is appalling that individuals would capitalize on recent tragedies to insight fear and anxiety among students and parents.

If you or your student has any information regarding the message and the origin of the message, please contact the Rio Rancho Police Department immediately.

Law enforcement agencies are taking these threats very seriously and can pursue prosecution even when such incidents are intended as pranks. Please make sure your child is aware of these ramifications and that he or she understands threats related to campus safety will not be tolerated.

Active Threat Investigation We at the Rio Rancho Police Department are aware of a possible threat of violence to the Rio Rancho High School. We take all threats seriously and are actively investigating this matter. We will be incorporating extra police presence… — RioRancho PD (@RioRanchoPD1) February 21, 2018

… throughout the investigation, and will continue to coordinate with RRPS like we have in the past as well as providing updates through social media when available. Please limit calls, regarding this matter, to the Communications Center (505-891-7226) to investigatory tips only — RioRancho PD (@RioRanchoPD1) February 21, 2018

