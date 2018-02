ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— State health officials are investigating two cases of mumps from high school students in southeast New Mexico.

The Department of Health says the highly contagious disease was found in Chaves County.

Officials say mumps is typically preventable through vaccination but symptoms can include swollen ears or jaw, fever, headache and muscle aches.

If you think you may have mumps, contact your healthcare provider.

