Más executive chef Marc Quiñones brings his sous chef, Billy Kuehner, into the studio to prepare a Yellowfin Tuna “Pan con Tomate” dish -a popular item on their current menu.

Quiñones shares details on what Más is preparing for Albuquerque Restaurant Week coming in early March.

For details on the events and to make reservations, visit HotelAndaluz.com.