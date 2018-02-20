Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Short Break Between Storms

By Published:

A cold front pushing overnight will drop temperatures across eastern New Mexico and spread scattered snow showers in east central areas. In the metro area we will get gusty winds into the early morning hours. Another storm system will drop into the northern mountains late Wednesday. More mountain snow will pile up through early Thursday.  Albuquerque is likely a little too far south to pick up much significant snow.

Mark’s Tuesday Evening Forecast