Man accused of beating teen with shovel appeals judge’s decision

Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of beating a Cibola High School student nearly to death a decade ago is appealing a judge’s decision to not dismiss some charges.

Justin Hansen was arrested last year for the beating of Brittani Marcel with a shovel in 2008. He was connected to the crime after police say his recently obtained DNA matched blood at the scene.

Last week, Hansen’s attorney tried to get several charges dismissed including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, arguing the statute of limitations had run out.

The judge denied that request, but the defense is appealing, saying this is an unusual case that deserves more consideration.

