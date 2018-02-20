Local science museum demonstrates a fun experiment with water and sound

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The Nuclear Museum demonstrates a fun experiment and promotes their upcoming science camps.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will host “Science is Everywhere” Spring Day Camp 2018 for children who are 6 to 12 years old. Experience the wonders of science in one-day sessions, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 26-29, 2018. Sessions include “Time Traveler,” “The Upside Down,” “The Last Straw,” “Science Stars,” “Bring on the Noise” and many more.

For more information, visit the NMHSH website.