Lobos stop Wyoming in high scoring game; Logwood and Simons score 24 each

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico and Wyoming filled the rim Tuesday night as the Lobos pulled out a 119-114 victory in Laramie. Sam Logwood talked about never winning in Wyoming to KRQE Monday. He made sure the victory would come his senior year. Logwood scored 24 points and pulled down 9 rebounds in the Lobos win.

It’s the Lobos first win in Laramie since January 8 of 2014. It also gives the Lobos a sweep of the season series and unlocks a tie with Wyoming and UNLV at fourth place in the Mountain West. The Lobos only led 55-53 at the half. Troy Simons came out in the second half and quickly established that he would be a problem for the Cowboys defensively.

At one point Simons had his own 7 to nothing run that included a steal. The Lobos found themselves up 65-58 at that point. The Lobos continued add to their lead and went up by as much as 15 points. Makuach Maluach continued his strong play as the Lobo freshman contributed 20 points in the victory. Lobos guard Chris McNeal had 17 points, 6 assists and 3 steals.

Dane Kuiper had 11 points for the Lobos. He hit his first three point bucket early in the game to give the Lobos 302 deep balls on the season to break a record set during the 1997-98 season. With the win the Lobos improved to 9-6 in Mountain West play and 14-14 overall. Wyoming dropped to 8-7 in league play and 17-11 overall. The win was only the Lobos third on the road this season. The Lobos host UNLV Sunday. The game will be played at noon mountain time and broadcast on CBS Sports Network.