Snowy start on Tuesday

TUESDAY: Snow showers continue to develop over central NM this morning making for a tricky commute to work and/or school. Be sure to factor in extra time to navigate icy roads. Showers will clear by late morning leaving behind a mix of sunshine and cloud cover over most of the state. Temperatures will drop significantly behind last night’s cold front — expect highs in the 30s and 40s in the northwest while those further east warm into the 50s and 60s. Breezy to windy conditions will stick around for most of the day, although, winds will not be nearly as bad as what ripped across the state Monday.

WEDNESDAY: Cloud cover will be on the increase again over western NM as our next big weather maker approaches. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and cool temperatures (30s, 40s and 50s) statewide.

THURSDAY: Our next storm system looks to bring another shot at rain and snow to portions of northern NM. Breezy to windy conditions will also return with this next storm. Expect highs to stay in the 50s within the Rio Grande Valley.