John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Snow showers continue to diminish today as the latest storm system moves away from the state. In the storm’s wake is much colder air that has worked its way into the state. Temperatures will run 5° – 10° below average this afternoon. The colder air will stick around Wednesday before another storm scrapes northern New Mexico on Thursday. This will lead to more west and southwest facing slope snow. Despite the storm moving in, temperatures will rebound some for the end of the week. Yet another storm could drop into the state by Sunday.

