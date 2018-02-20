Home invasion suspect to be in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— A man police say broke into a home and left his half-brother to die after being shot by the victim is expected to face a judge.

Police say 25-year-old Isaiah Marquez, his half-brother Juan Perdomo and another man broke into a house near Gibson and I-25 last weekend.

Authorities say the homeowner’s son shot Perdomo.

Marquez is now charged with aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.

He will be in court Tuesday for the first time for a detention hearing.

