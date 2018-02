ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— An iconic truck is coming to Albuquerque and people are excited.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be traveling to uptown next month for the first time.

They’ll be selling a variety of items including cookies, water bottles and t-shirts.

The truck will be set up near California Pizza Kitchen Saturday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

