Goodwill asks for help stocking donation centers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Goodwill says community donations are at an all-time low, and it needs your help stocking the donation centers.

Ninety-percent of the center’s profits go toward funding free workshops for resume writing, job training and job placement for New Mexicans in need.

“There is more to it than just the donation centers and the retail stores. It’s the programs really that serve New Mexicans, free of charge,” Community Relations Coordinator Gary Doll said.

The most urgent time for donating is now through the end of March.

To see if your zip code qualifies for home pick-up, click here. 

