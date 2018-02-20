Free tax tips, filing and more for eligible New Mexicans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Free filing, identifying tax credits, and more are available to eligible participants as part of Tax Help New Mexico.

Tax Help New Mexico is a free service for people whose household income is $54,000 or less, or those who are 65 years or older. The service includes the opportunity to sit down with an IRS-certified prepare to identify any potential tax credits a person may be eligible for and help file both the state and federal tax returns for free.

If someone prefers to do their own taxes and makes less than $66,000, they can file for free at MyFreeTaxes.com. This service leads participants through an easy step-by-step process and offers free customer service via phone, email or online chat.

Last Tax Season, United Way of Central New Mexico trained over 188 volunteer tax preparers, who assisted more than 15,000 people with their return.

All locations are open now and several stay open through tax day – April 17, 2018.

For a complete list of locations and hours, visit their website.