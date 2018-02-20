Final suspect arrested in killing of gas station attendant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— State police say they’ve captured the suspect believed to be responsible for killing a gas station attendant in Edgewood.

Daniel Martinez was captured early Tuesday morning and is the last of seven suspects to be arrested for the death of Michael Pelky.

Pelky was shot during an attempted robbery at a Smith’s gas station after a robber entered his booth.

Authorities believe Pelky was the shooter.

Police say Martinez was captured in southeast Albuquerque and is undergoing medical treatment for a previous injury.

More information is expected to be released later Tuesday.

#CAPTURED

Daniel Martinez was captured and arrested by #NMSP around 1 this morning. He was located at a residence in SE Albuquerque and surrendered peacefully. He will be undergoing medical treatment for a previous injury. More details to follow later today in press release. pic.twitter.com/wfDuW4c6qg — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) February 20, 2018