Final suspect arrested in killing of gas station attendant

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)—  State police say they’ve captured the suspect believed to be responsible for killing a gas station attendant in Edgewood.

Daniel Martinez was captured early Tuesday morning and is the last of seven suspects to be arrested for the death of Michael Pelky.

Pelky was shot during an attempted robbery at a Smith’s gas station after a robber entered his booth.

Authorities believe Pelky was the shooter.

Police say Martinez was captured in southeast Albuquerque and is undergoing medical treatment for a previous injury.

More information is expected to be released later Tuesday.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s