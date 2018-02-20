February 20th Morning Rush: Winter weather causes tricky commute

1. Snow showers continue to develop over central NM this morning making for a tricky commute to work and or school.

Full story: Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

2. New details in a deadly shooting on Sunday that sparked in the middle of a busy intersection. Police say a 12-year veteran of the National Guard could be a hero for stopping a domestic violence situation. APD says around 5 p.m. Sunday, a woman and her daughter were driving when her estranged husband Gian Ming crashed into them and then shot the daughter in the shoulder. Investigators say a 34-year-old good Samaritan witnessed it all, yelled at Ming to stop, then shot and killed him. Police don’t expect the man to be charged. The daughter is expected to be okay.

Full story: APD: Man involved in Albuquerque shooting saved woman and her daughter

3. Albuquerque Public Schools will talk about new safety measures and ways they’re working to improve campus safety. APS says it has a number of procedures already in place. Schools are required to practice lockdown, shelter-in-place, and evacuation drills. APS is also asking its schools to review their site safety plans which include instructions for emergency situations. KRQE News 13 will have all the details from their meeting at 10 Tuesday morning.

Full story: APS to address school safety

4. Charges could soon be filed against the adults at a high school wrestling match after a brawl broke out. Saturday, Belen High senior, Rowdy Robinson, was wrestling against Diego Pavia from Saint Pius at the Santa Ana Star Center. Rowdy’s mom, Robyn, says her son’s knee locked up, and the opponent’s mom got mad and for some reason lunged at her. That’s when the first fight began. Then people waited outside to fight again.

Full story: Brawl breaks out between parents at State Wrestling Championship

5. Albuquerque is getting a lot of attention this morning after being named one of 27 underrated US cities. Time magazine did research on cities with hidden gems. It cites Albuquerque’s breweries and galleries that showcase local artists. Other cities on the list include St. Augustine, Florida and Boulder, Colorado.

Full story: Time Magazine names Albuquerque an underrated city

Morning’s Top Stories