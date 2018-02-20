Explora brings STEM education to the Navajo Nation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -Explora brings STEM education to rural communities on tribal lands.

Explora Science Center is hoping to change the game for many who lack access to science education in rural areas. Generally, rural tribal areas in New Mexico don’t have the same access to hands-on science education as most residents do in the Albuquerque Metro area. Therefore, Explora and their partners are filling this gap by bringing engaging science activities to communities in the Navajo Nation. Project partners include Navajo United Way, Natives in STEM, and the NM State Tribal Libraries.

