Dying teen achieves dream of joining Lobo Women’s Tennis Team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A dying 16-year-old’s dream is to be part of the Lobo Women’s Tennis Team.

Tuesday, the University of New Mexico made it happen.

“We are proud to announce that Megan Callison-Martinez will be joining our team today and signing a national letter of intent,” Lobo Tennis Coach Stephanie Wooten-Quijada said.

It was signing for Megan Callison-Martinez.

The teen has cystic fibrosis, autism and is not eligible for a lung transplant that could save her. She’s currently on pediatric hospice and has to stay within 20 minutes from UNM Hospital.

She has been going to watch the Lobo Women’s Tennis Team Practice and Tuesday, she became one of them.

“We don’t have nine members, we have 10. That’s perfect. She’s a wonderful person, a ray of sunshine. We just love having her,” tennis player Diana Wong said.

“What kind of stuff she likes…they even took it upon themselves to watch the shows she likes so they had dialogue to talk to her,” Megan’s mom, Jana Callison, said.

The team is even holding a fundraiser for Megan and her family.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to pay for things for Megan to do near UNM, like going to the theatre and movies.

To donate, click here. 

