Deputy-involved shooting in Southwest Albuquerque

Police Lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Officials confirm that there has been a deputy-involved shooting near Coors and Gun Club.

According to a BCSO tweet, Gun Club Road south to Apple Valley Avenue and Valley Gardens Drive east to Sorrel Lane have been shut down.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area.

There is no other information at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

 