Bubble paint pottery classes garner help for local foster children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Local art studio raises awareness and backpacks for Fosters in New Mexico.

Painted Soul Pottery offers various types of art projects and classes at their studio: pottery painting, canvas painting, mosaics, metal stamped jewelry (rings and cuff bracelets), silk screened pottery, and more. There are art classes for kids, Ladies Night events, and great DIY project opportunities.

The studio is committed to giving back to the community through a variety of non-profit fundraising efforts.

They are holding a collection drive throughout the month of February for foster kids in New Mexico. These kids are taken from their homes with just the clothes on their back and that’s it. They are in desperate need of everyday essentials: clothes, undergarments, shoes, personal hygiene items, diapers and wipes for the little ones, feminine products for the older girls, and more. In addition to the basics, they need a way to transport their items from one home to the next. Rather than using a trash bag, we are collecting not only the essentials that they need but also backpacks, suitcases, duffel bags, etc. for these kids to have something special they can call their own.

Items can be dropped off at our art studio during our regular business hours or a special time that has been pre-arranged.

For more information or to donate a backpack, items and more…visit their website.