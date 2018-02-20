Bernalillo County DA announces new ‘Victims Service Center’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office is hoping to put victims first with its latest project.

District Attorney Raul Torrez announced the office will be getting a “Victims Service Center.”

The safety space is being created for victims of violent crimes as they await verdicts and court proceedings. It includes a living area, break room and two offices.

The center will also have a service dog and automated kiosk.

“It was important for us to have a dedicated space where they could be alone with their thoughts, they could sit down with some of our counselors, some of our attorneys,” Torrez said.

The project is being funded by the county and the Crime Victims Reparation Commission.

They expect the center to open in May.

