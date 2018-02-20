Bernalillo County DA announces new ‘Victims Service Center’

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office is hoping to put victims first with its latest project.

District Attorney Raul Torrez announced the office will be getting a “Victims Service Center.”

The safety space is being created for victims of violent crimes as they await verdicts and court proceedings. It includes a living area, break room and two offices.

The center will also have a service dog and automated kiosk.

“It was important for us to have a dedicated space where they could be alone with their thoughts, they could sit down with some of our counselors, some of our attorneys,” Torrez said.

The project is being funded by the county and the Crime Victims Reparation Commission.

They expect the center to open in May.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s