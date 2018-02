ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)–One of the suspects connected to the ATM skimmer scheme across Albuquerque has been taken into custody.

Albuquerque Police Department released a video of a man and woman installing a skimmer at the 7-11 store at Carlisle and Candelaria on Friday.

Police announced a suspect is currently being questioned by investigators and more information is expected later Tuesday.

They have not released that person’s name at this point.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps