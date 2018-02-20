APS: No threats to schools after social media scare

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Parents and students at local high schools are on edge after an alleged threat was circulating on social media Tuesday morning.

An email was released by Volcano Vista High School addressing a social media threat made against a school with the initial THMS.

Upon investigation, school officials have confirmed that the threat was not addressed to any local schools but was made by someone in West Virginia.

Police officials in West Virginia have confirmed to local Albuquerque Public School Police Department Detectives that the suspect is in custody.

In the email to parents and staff, Volcano Vista Principal Dr. Vickie Bannerman thanked those that alerted authorities to the potential threat and asks for any safety concerns to be reported immediately to school officials.

She went on to say additional security measures will be made at Volcano Vista such as additional monitoring around entrances and more safety drills.

