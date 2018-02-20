Albuquerque City Council looks into bipartisan public safety tax proposal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City Council is now looking to pass an Albuquerque public safety tax on its own to hire more police officers and pay them better.

That goes against everything new Mayor Tim Keller said on the campaign trail, where he said any new tax should go before the voters.

Council Ken Sanchez says this tax increase would generate about $55 million a year — dollars he says are desperately needed.

“I don’t believe we should raise taxes at all unless we go to the voters,” Mayor Keller said on Nov. 3, 2017.

Now, two city councilors are set to introduce an ordinance to raise taxes for public safety, saying they have no other choice.

“We are in a crisis situation. You know I believe that the Albuquerque Police Department’s staffing is in critical condition,” Councilor Sanchez said.

The bipartisan proposal would increase the city’s gross receipts tax by three-eighths of a cent.

Albuquerque’s rate is already sitting at 7.5 percent. This increase would bump the city closer to 8 percent.

Councilor Sanchez estimates it would generate $55 million a year.

The ordinance would not have to go in front of voters.

“The state legislature which gave us the right to implement the three-eighths cents,” Sanchez explained.

He says it would be a tax boost to make up for losing tens of millions a year from the state.

“Us not receiving money on food tax like we did in the past, the state said it would keep cities and municipalities and countries whole. Well, basically that is being phased out,” Sanchez said.

Although he’s not sure how much of the $55 million would go toward APD, he says a majority would be used to bump up police salaries and buy new equipment and cars for the department.

Going into a year with an expected budget shortfall of $40 million, Councilor Sanchez says the city is going to need the extra cash.

“It’s a very difficult thing for us to do, but right now I think the priority of our city is public safety,” he said.

The mayor’s office wouldn’t say if it’s now for a tax hike without voter approval, but it did release the following statement:

Our city is facing a $40 million deficit, partly due to two tax cuts in the past 10 years and we stand to lose around $300 million in state cuts over fifteen years. The administration is evaluating all of the options on the table to meaningfully fund public safety including cost-cutting, the gas tax, the county shouldering more of the burden for behavioral health, and increasing fees. Unfortunately the bill that just passed in the legislature has left our city election process with many unknowns and legal questions to be analyzed. Under evaluation is the question of when our next election can be held, with one possibility being March of 2020. The pent up budget needs of Albuquerque are severe and we can’t afford to kick this can down the road.

The ordinance will be introduced Wednesday and the council could vote on it in two weeks.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps