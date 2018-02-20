Albuquerque blacksmith to appear on History Channel reality show

Ben Swapp works on sword in his workshop.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man’s unusual hobby is landing him on national TV. Next month he will be featured on the History Channel competing against blade-smiths from around the world.

“Do you know Conan the Barbarian, the 1982 film? In the beginning there is a prologue of them making the father’s sword from start to finish,” Ben Swapp said.

Now bladesmith Ben Swapp is on a quest of his own.

“Since I was a kid I just slowly progressed and accumulated the tools and started to get ok,” Swapp said.

When he’s not working his normal job, he said he’s working in the forge, transforming recycled steel into knives, swords and even axes.

“They go from this, we make them flat still, very thick, then as you can see we start to stretch them out,” Swapp said.

Which is exactly what competitors do for a panel of judges on the History Channel show “Forged in Fire.” Competitors are given three hours to complete each challenge round, making whatever the judges request.

Swapp, of course, has seen every season.

“What do they call that? The couch quarterback where you go, I could do that — they’re screwing up left and right,” Swapp said.

His passion for steel got him off the couch and onto the show’s fifth season. He submitted videos of his work and was flown to New York for taping last year.

“Once the competition gets going it’s a competition — there is no breaks. It’s three hours you have to get it done,” Swapp said.

He said the experience tested his creativity and skill, and making something unique is always rewarding.

“Once you’re done with it you’re like, did I make this out of this piece of junk?” Swapp said.

Swapp said it can take weeks to forge special weapons. His episode will air March 20. Like all reality TV contestants, he’s not allowed to talk about how he did.

