Two dead after head-on crash near Loving

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people have been killed along a deadly stretch of New Mexico highway.

The crash happened Sunday morning along Highway 285 south of Loving.

State police say a semi crossed the center line, hit another semi, then hit a passenger truck.

The driver and passenger in that truck, Michael Ponce from Roswell and Fernando Garcia Martinez from Carlsbad, were both killed.

Police say the crash does not appear to be alcohol-related, but the semi driver may face other charges.

The stretch of 285 between Carlsbad and Texas has been a major area of concern, with community members calling for improvements to make it less dangerous.

