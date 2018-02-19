Trial begins for woman accused of killing doctor in hit-and-run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury trial has begun for a woman accused of killing an Albuquerque doctor in a hit-and-run.

In January 2016, police say 29-year-old Sara Casados was going 70 mph in a 35 mph zone near Louisiana and Constitution.

Officers say that’s when she slammed into the back of a car driven by 51-year-old Dr. Teodora Konstantinova before taking off.

Konstantinova died.

Now more than two years later, a jury will decide Casados’ fate. Monday in court, her attorney argued she was suffering from an anxiety attack, while prosecutors said it was her decision to get behind the wheel.

If convicted, Casados faces up to 12 years behind bars.

