State Supreme Court upholds felony murder conviction

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Supreme Court shot down an appeal from Steven Lucero, who was trying to overturn his felony murder conviction.

Lucero and three others lured Isaiah Sanchez to a Roswell home in 2014.

Lucero beat and stabbed Sanchez and took the truck, then returned when he realized part of his gun was missing.

When he saw Sanchez was still alive, he stabbed him again.

Lucero appealed, claiming there was not enough evidence. The court disagreed.

Lucero is now serving a life sentence plus ten years.

