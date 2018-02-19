Search continues for last suspect in fatal Edgewood shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say they’re still searching for the seventh and final suspect in a robbery killing of an attendant at an Edgewood gas station along Interstate 40.

New Mexico State Police arrested a sixth person in connection with the case Saturday.

Five others were arrested previously on Feb. 11 for the shooting of 62-year-old Michael Pelkey at a Smith’s Fuel Center.

The suspects have been identified thanks to tips from the community.

State Police a the lone remaining suspect is a 30-year-old Daniel Martinez who remains at large.

Investigators still aren’t sure what suspect fatally shot Pelkey.

Edgewood is 24 miles (39 kilometers) east of Albuquerque.