Police investigate house fire, shots fired in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating what remains of a northwest Albuquerque home.

The home is located in a neighborhood near 2nd Street and Montano. Information is limited at this time, but police say they responded to a shots fired call and a house fire Sunday night.

Fire crews worked fast to put the flames out. No injuries have been reported.

The mother of the man who lives there says it was her son’s roommate who pulled a gun on him before setting the house on fire.

However, police have yet to confirm that information. They have also not yet released the suspect’s name.

There is no other information at this time.

