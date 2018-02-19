Police investigate double fatal crash near Mayhill

MAYHILL, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police are investigating a crash that killed two people in Southern New Mexico.

It happened Friday morning on U.S. 82 near Mayhill.

Officials say a Chevy Impala was speeding when it failed to slow down for a curve, hit a tree and rolled down an embankment.

Vicky Eudy, 63-years-old, and Mark Torrez, 53-years-old, both died on scene.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

