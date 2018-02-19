New Mexico’s Cassidy Cox wins gold at World Archery Indoor Championships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cassidy Cox will return to New Mexico with gold. The 19-year-old archer upset top-seed Elisa Roner of Italy at the World Archery Indoor Championships in the compound junior women’s gold medal match in Yankton, South Dakota, Monday. Cox had to come from behind to win 145-143.

In a statement to the World Archery website about the match Cox said, “I started off from behind, and then I also shot an eight somewhere in there. I was pretty nervous, and shaky. I thought, there’s nothing I can really do now except make good shots, that’s all I can really do.”

Earlier in the day, Cox and Team USA defeated Team Canada for a gold medal as a squad. It was a very good day for USA team members. Every U.S. compound archer shooting at the world championships won a gold medal.