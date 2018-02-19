New art project aims to make Mountain Road the next Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque artist Julianna Kirwin is using the money from her “1-percent For The Arts” grant to add art to Mountain Road, which she said is the first step in a long process of making the road the next Nob Hill.

“It was the northernmost road at one time and it also went all the way up into the mountains. That’s how the settlers in Old Town got their wood,” said Kirwin.

Kirwin is using her grant money to fund a contest where she’ll pick pieces from 10 local artists to hang from the vintage lamp poles along Mountain Road.

“This would be a great opportunity to put something very artistic and very historical on the lamp posts,” said Kirwin.

Kirwin is also working with planning students at the University of New Mexico to figure out how to make Mountain Road more walk-able. Kirwin says new businesses are already moving in and existing businesses love the idea of being the next Nob Hill.

“That’s great! We have a park. We have eateries. We have artists, which is what Albuquerque is about,” said Vicki Bolen, owner of Little Bird De Papel on Mountain Road.

To apply for the project, email friendsofmountainroad@gmail.com.

All submissions are due April 1. Kirwin says the new art will go up in May.

Kirwin says the grant money does not cover all of the expenses needed to complete this project. If you’d like to donate, click here.