A cold trough will continue to push through across New Mexico tonight. The result will be snow showers and temperatures dropping rapidly. Highs on Tuesday will top out in the mid 40s. The highest snow accumulations will be on the west slopes of the northern mountains where 3 to 6 inches will be possible. We will be in-between storms on Wednesday before another trough moves in on Thursday.

Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast View as list View as gallery Open Gallery