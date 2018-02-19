Local firearms training company discusses if teachers should be armed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque firearms training company is discussing whether teachers should carry firearms in schools.

Monday night, Practical Defense Training held a discussion on Facebook.

Owner Jeremy Gill says it was to explore the issue of school safety in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that killed 17 people.

“They are great men and women. If this is something that they wanted to do, it allows them to have that option. It’s going to be people who receive at least 15 hours of training,” Gill said.

Since last week’s shooting people have thrown out ideas like banning assault-style weapons and establishing new age restrictions on gun purchases.

Gill says arming teachers is an option to think about.

