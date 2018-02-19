Lobo men’s basketball in a Mountain West jam with 2 other teams

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With four games to go on the Mountain West schedule Paul Weir and his Lobos find themselves tied for fourth with Wyoming and UNLV. All three teams have an 8-6 conference record. The Lobos and Wyoming can settle the tie between one another when they meet in Laramie, Tuesday night.

The Lobos won the first meeting against the Cowboys in Albuquerque 75-66. Both teams are also coming off of a victory. The Lobos have something they haven’t had most of the conference season, a full compliment of players. Opponents who go into Laramie are very aware of how tough it is to win there.

A tough battle is what the Lobos want to help them continue to grow. “We want the most adversity we can handle,” said Weir. “The most challenges we can get because we have so many guys we are kind of reinserting into our lineup getting together. We don’t need easy games. We don’t need stuff like that. We need the most challenging stuff we can get so we can continue to grow and improve as a team.”

The Lobos have played the season with a lot of new faces. Many of the newcomers are making the trip to Laramie for the first time and will find out that it is a unique place. “It’s definitely a different place,” said Lobos guard/forward Sam Logwood. “There’s not too many distractions there. It’s definitely a long trip for us. I think the guys will be shocked to see what kind of journey we’re about to go on.”

It’s a journey Logwood, who is now a senior, has made multiple times coming up empty every trip. “I haven’t beaten them on their home court,” said Logwood. “I feel like some of the guys that’s been here for awhile…it’s something we can try and accomplish this year as a team.” The Lobos and Cowboys have a 7 p.m. Mountain start time in Laramie Tuesday.