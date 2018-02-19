Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: Spotty showers will continue to develop on and off over the higher terrain this morning with light accumulations (for now). More showers will develop through the day with heavy snowfall targeting the higher terrain of northern and western NM. The top story in most locales will be the strong to dangerous winds ripping across the state. Expect sustained winds out of the southwest to reach 25-35mph / gusting up to 50-60mph (strongest winds found in and around the mountains). Afternoon highs will be mild in most areas with temps climbing well into the 50s and 60s. A band of snow showers will accompany an incoming cold front tonight into early Tuesday, sweeping northwest to southeast across the state.

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until 5AM Tuesday for significant snowfall within the Northwest Highlands, San Juan Mountains, Jemez and Southwest Mountains. Snow accumulation possible: 4″-8″ above 7000ft & +10″ above 9000ft.

TUESDAY: A cold front attached to this storm will drop temperatures significantly across New Mexico. Expect highs to top out in the 20s and 30s across northern NM… and a mix of 30s, 40s and 50s further south. Scattered snow showers will linger over the north before clearing late day. Breezy conditions will also linger but speeds will be far less than what’s expected Monday.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds will blanket the state with afternoon highs in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Showers will once again return to southern Colorado late Thursday into Friday.