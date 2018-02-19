Judge to decide on possible conflict of interest in Davon Lymon case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A District Court is expected to decide sometime this week whether there is a conflict of interest in the case of accused cop killed Davon Lymon.

Lymon is charged with the murder of APD Officer Daniel Webster in 2015 during a traffic stops.

The State plans on using testimony from 19-year-old Savannah Garcia, who they say was on the back of the motorcycle that night.

Garcia already testified in his Federal trial that she saw him shoot Lymon.

However, Lymon’s attorneys claimed another woman, Tiana Lozoya, was actually on the back of that motorcycle. These are the same attorneys who one represented Garcia.

The State asked today that the public defender be removed from the case.

Lymon’s trial begins in March.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps