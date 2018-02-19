Judge to decide on possible conflict of interest in Davon Lymon case

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A District Court is expected to decide sometime this week whether there is a conflict of interest in the case of accused cop killed Davon Lymon.

Lymon is charged with the murder of APD Officer Daniel Webster in 2015 during a traffic stops.

The State plans on using testimony from 19-year-old Savannah Garcia, who they say was on the back of the motorcycle that night.

Garcia already testified in his Federal trial that she saw him shoot Lymon.

However, Lymon’s attorneys claimed another woman, Tiana Lozoya, was actually on the back of that motorcycle. These are the same attorneys who one represented Garcia.

The State asked today that the public defender be removed from the case.

Lymon’s trial begins in March.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s