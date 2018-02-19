John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

A storm system will continue to work north and west of the state this afternoon and tonight. This will allow for some widely scattered showers and west slope snow over the northern high terrain. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the San Juans of Colorado and New Mexico, the Jemez Mountains, and Continental Divide. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the west slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

The bigger story for most of the state will the be strong winds across the entire state. Almost the entire state is under either a High Wind Warning, High Wind Watch, or Wind Advisory through this evening. The winds and showers will diminish overnight. Expect more sunshine Tuesday, but cooler temperatures. The cool air sticks around Wednesday before temperatures moderate later in the week.