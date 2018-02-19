February 19th Morning Rush: Police investigate fatal shooting in Southeast Albuquerque

1. Albuquerque Police are investigating a shooting that happened in southeast Albuquerque Sunday. Police say it happened around 5 p.m. near Gibson and Yale. They say a man and woman were hit and taken to local hospitals. The man died. Police are now investigating his death as a homicide. One person is in custody.

2. Spotty showers will continue to develop on and off over the higher terrain this morning with light accumulations (for now). More showers will develop through the day with heavy snowfall targeting the higher terrain of northern and western New Mexico.

3. Early voting is underway in Rio Rancho for the March municipal election. Voters will decide on a new mayor and city councilors. They will also vote on public safety and road bonds. City officials say so far over 600 people have voted and that they have received 150 absentee ballots. Early voting will wrap up on Friday, March 2.

4. A woman is speaking out about a substitute teacher at Jimmy Carter Middle School after allegations of misconduct. Betrice Jackson says she coached with the teacher and immediately noticed inappropriate behavior. She says she took her concerns straight to the athletic director. Jackson adds her students even told her about a troubling conversation between the assistant coach and a female student. Jackson says Albuquerque Public Schools did not do anything about the situation.

5. An Albuquerque restaurant is getting some national attention for its tasty food. Farm and Table made an appearance on the Travel Channel’s “Food Paradise,” highlighting the world’s most luxurious steaks. The episode focuses on Farm and Table’s famous tortilla burger. The burger is finished off with Tucumcari cheddar and Green Chile then wrapped up with a fresh tortilla.

Morning’s Top Stories