Farmington residents raise money for local firefighter

By Published:

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The community of Farmington is working to raise money to build a memorial for a fallen firefighter.

Lieutenant Shadd Rohwer, a 19-year veteran of the Farmington Fire Department died in a Phoenix hospital on Thursday from job-related cancer.

According to the Daily Times, the community is now trying to raise $8,000 to build a memorial in Animas Park.

Organizers say it will include a patio with benches, a sculpture and a plaque with Roher’s story on it.

There is a GoFundMe page set up.

For more information about the GoFundMe, click here.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s