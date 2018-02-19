Farmington residents raise money for local firefighter

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The community of Farmington is working to raise money to build a memorial for a fallen firefighter.

Lieutenant Shadd Rohwer, a 19-year veteran of the Farmington Fire Department died in a Phoenix hospital on Thursday from job-related cancer.

According to the Daily Times, the community is now trying to raise $8,000 to build a memorial in Animas Park.

Organizers say it will include a patio with benches, a sculpture and a plaque with Roher’s story on it.

