Early voting underway for Rio Rancho Municipal Election

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Early voting is underway for the March municipal election in Rio Rancho and officials are urging residents to get out and vote.

March 6 is fast approaching and this municipal election will have residents voting for things like the next city mayor, municipal judge and city councilors.

Incumbent Mayor Gregg Hull will face off against Thomas Swisstack, a former Rio Rancho mayor, as well as newcomer, Christopher Muldrow.

The municipal judge seat is between incumbent G. Robert Cook and Ramon Montoya.

Montoya says if elected, he’ll revamp the probation program. Cook says he’ll continue working with the county DWI program to work on better options for offenders.

As for incumbent city councilor Dawn Robinson, she’ll try to defend her seat against Andrea Padilla in District 2.

Bob Tyler is the only person running for a seat in District 3.

For District 5 City Councilor, Paul Joseph Howell and Jennifer Flor are up against each other.

Early voting started Feb. 14. Since then, officials say they’ve had 640 people vote early, which is higher than what they saw during the last election.They’ve also received over 150 absentee ballots.

Officials say having a high voter turnout is especially important this time around because of the impact of the items on the ballot.

“Municipal elections affect day to day lives of citizens more than any other level of government, especially with these bond questions. What happens with the city council, the governing body, that impacts people’s everyday lives. That’s going to be more applicable to them just daily than what goes on at federal or state level so it’s really important that people come out and vote during these elections,” said Steve Ruger, city clerk.

Early voting ends Friday, March 2.

For more information, click here.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps